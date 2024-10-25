Tragedy in the West Midlands: A Mother's Heartbreaking Story

In a tragic turn of events, Jaskirat Kaur, a 33-year-old Indian-origin woman, has been sentenced to an indefinite hospital order. Kaur had earlier admitted to the manslaughter of her 10-year-old daughter, Shay Kang, citing diminished responsibility due to mental health concerns.

The incident took place in Rowley Regis, West Midlands, where Shay was found deceased at their residence. Kaur, also known as Jasmine Kang, was arrested after calling emergency services and admitting to the fatal act.

The case has deeply affected the local community, with tributes pouring in for Shay. Brickhouse Primary School, where she was a beloved pupil, expressed their profound sadness. A fundraiser was initiated to support her funeral expenses, as the community grapples with the harrowing loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)