Dubai Derma 2025 Advances Innovations in Dermatology and Mental Health

Dubai Derma 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre showcases cutting-edge dermatology and laser technologies. Highlights include the CINÉ FIKR DERMA initiative, blending psychiatry and dermatology, and sessions on treatments for skin conditions like dermatitis and psoriasis. The event supports UAE's healthcare ambitions and fosters global industry collaboration.

Updated: 15-04-2025 23:07 IST
Dubai Derma 2025 showcases new dermatology and skincare technologies (Photo: WAM). Image Credit: ANI
In a bustling display of innovation and expertise, Dubai Derma 2025 continues at the Dubai World Trade Centre, drawing a diverse assembly of doctors, specialists, and global companies in dermatology, skincare, and laser technology. This event, the largest of its kind worldwide, underscores the UAE's dedication to bolstering its healthcare sector and reinforcing its status as a premier medical hub.

Among this year's highlights is the unveiling of the CINE FIKR DERMA initiative. This pioneering programme marries educational and entertainment elements to merge psychiatry with dermatology through an interactive cinematic format. Alia Galadari, Consultant Dermatologist at Dubai Health, stressed the initiative's role in deepening the comprehension of the skin-mind connection and fostering holistic patient care by integrating medical disciplines.

The conference agenda featured discourses on current advancements in the management of atopic dermatitis and psoriasis, along with scientific sessions and workshops providing hands-on training with state-of-the-art products and techniques. Additionally, the "Derma Business Hub" acts as a conduit for pre-scheduled business meetings between industry players, enhancing investment and collaborative opportunities in dermatology.

