Tragedy in Lebanon: Journalists Targeted in Deadly Israeli Strike

In a targeted attack, three journalists were killed in Lebanon by an Israeli strike on Friday morning, stirring outrage among rights advocates over the escalating dangers for reporters in the region. The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) condemned the attack and urged the international community to address this serious issue.

According to the CPJ, this past year has marked the deadliest period for journalists in over three decades, with significant casualties occurring in regions like Gaza and Lebanon. Israel has not commented on the latest incident but has previously denied targeting journalists deliberately.

The assault which took the lives of three reporters, including two journalists from Al-Mayadeen and one from Al-Manar, occurred in the southern Lebanese town of Hasbaya. Witnesses described terrifying scenes following the strike that hit guesthouses where journalists were staying.

