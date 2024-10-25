Left Menu

Rs 460 Crore Contraband Destruction Marks Special Campaign 4.0

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs undertook 'Special Campaign 4.0', destroying contraband worth Rs 460 crore, including foreign cigarettes and drugs. The operation, involving the Delhi Customs Commissionerates, ensured safe and compliant disposal of illegal imports, highlighting the ongoing fight against contraband goods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2024 22:43 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 22:43 IST
The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) announced on Friday the destruction of contraband goods valued at Rs 460 crore as part of 'Special Campaign 4.0'.

In a concerted effort to curb the illegal importation of banned substances, Delhi Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate and Customs (Airport and General) Commissionerate jointly executed the destruction of around 49 lakh foreign-origin cigarettes and approximately 73 kilograms of NDPS drugs, including heroin, cocaine, ganja, and charas, as well as gutkha/pan masala and e-cigarettes.

The Finance Ministry reported that these goods were seized for violations under multiple acts, including the Customs Act and NDPS Act. On October 25, the destruction was carried out safely at a waste management facility in Delhi, overseen by Harbinder Kaur Prasad and Vishal Pal Singh, Commissioners of the involved customs bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

