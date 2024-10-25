Rs 460 Crore Contraband Destruction Marks Special Campaign 4.0

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) announced on Friday the destruction of contraband goods valued at Rs 460 crore as part of 'Special Campaign 4.0'.

In a concerted effort to curb the illegal importation of banned substances, Delhi Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate and Customs (Airport and General) Commissionerate jointly executed the destruction of around 49 lakh foreign-origin cigarettes and approximately 73 kilograms of NDPS drugs, including heroin, cocaine, ganja, and charas, as well as gutkha/pan masala and e-cigarettes.

The Finance Ministry reported that these goods were seized for violations under multiple acts, including the Customs Act and NDPS Act. On October 25, the destruction was carried out safely at a waste management facility in Delhi, overseen by Harbinder Kaur Prasad and Vishal Pal Singh, Commissioners of the involved customs bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)