Iran Pledges Proportional Response to Israeli Actions
Iran has declared its readiness to retaliate against any perceived Israeli aggression. The semi-official Tasnim news agency cited sources indicating a proportional response to Israeli actions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 07:34 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 07:34 IST
The statement underscores the ongoing tensions between Iran and Israel, highlighting Iran's commitment to defense. These remarks come amid heightened alertness in the region.
As the geopolitical climate remains fraught, both nations are closely monitoring each other's actions, signaling the possibility of escalated confrontations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
