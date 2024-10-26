Iran Pledges Proportional Response to Israeli Actions

Iran stands ready to retaliate against any potential Israeli aggression, according to reports from the semi-official Tasnim news agency. Sources have confirmed that any move by Israel will be met with a proportional response from Iran.

The statement underscores the ongoing tensions between Iran and Israel, highlighting Iran's commitment to defense. These remarks come amid heightened alertness in the region.

As the geopolitical climate remains fraught, both nations are closely monitoring each other's actions, signaling the possibility of escalated confrontations.

(With inputs from agencies.)