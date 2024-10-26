US Approves $2 Billion Arms Sale to Strengthen Taiwan's Defense Amid Rising Tensions

The U.S. State Department has greenlit a $2 billion arms package sale to Taiwan, featuring cutting-edge missiles and radar systems. This sales approval comes amid heightened tensions following recent Chinese military drills near Taiwan, echoing the battlefield trials observed in Ukraine.

American law mandates arming Taiwan, which China claims as its own, even without official diplomatic ties, much to Beijing's displeasure. Recent weeks have seen increased Chinese military pressure on Taiwan, marked by extensive war games shortly after President Lai Ching-te's inauguration.

The sale, as detailed by the Pentagon, comprises $1.16 billion in missile systems and $828 million in radar systems, with RTX Corp as the leading contractor. These systems aim to fortify Taiwan's defense, stabilize regional political dynamics, and abate economic disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)