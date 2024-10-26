Left Menu

Massive Firecracker Bust Rocks Chitrakoot

Police in Chitrakoot seized a substantial supply of illegal firecrackers from a local residence just before Diwali, leading to the arrest of one man. Authorities acted on a tip-off and raided the property, arresting Kuldeep Gupta for lack of a valid license. Legal proceedings are underway.

Updated: 26-10-2024 08:55 IST
A significant illegal firecracker bust took place in Chitrakoot city, according to police reports on Saturday. The operation led to one arrest, just days before the Diwali festivities.

Police Station House Officer Upendra Singh stated that the raid was conducted on Friday night in the Jagdishganj locality. Kuldeep Gupta was apprehended as he failed to present a valid license for storing the firecrackers.

Authorities confirmed that legal action will be initiated against Gupta, underscoring the ongoing efforts to curb illegal activities related to firecracker storage and distribution.

