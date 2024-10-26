Massive Firecracker Bust Rocks Chitrakoot

A significant illegal firecracker bust took place in Chitrakoot city, according to police reports on Saturday. The operation led to one arrest, just days before the Diwali festivities.

Police Station House Officer Upendra Singh stated that the raid was conducted on Friday night in the Jagdishganj locality. Kuldeep Gupta was apprehended as he failed to present a valid license for storing the firecrackers.

Authorities confirmed that legal action will be initiated against Gupta, underscoring the ongoing efforts to curb illegal activities related to firecracker storage and distribution.

