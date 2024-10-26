Massive Firecracker Bust Rocks Chitrakoot
Police in Chitrakoot seized a substantial supply of illegal firecrackers from a local residence just before Diwali, leading to the arrest of one man. Authorities acted on a tip-off and raided the property, arresting Kuldeep Gupta for lack of a valid license. Legal proceedings are underway.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Banda(Up) | Updated: 26-10-2024 08:55 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 08:55 IST
- Country:
- India
A significant illegal firecracker bust took place in Chitrakoot city, according to police reports on Saturday. The operation led to one arrest, just days before the Diwali festivities.
Police Station House Officer Upendra Singh stated that the raid was conducted on Friday night in the Jagdishganj locality. Kuldeep Gupta was apprehended as he failed to present a valid license for storing the firecrackers.
Authorities confirmed that legal action will be initiated against Gupta, underscoring the ongoing efforts to curb illegal activities related to firecracker storage and distribution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chitrakoot
- illegal firecrackers
- Diwali
- arrest
- police
- bust
- raid
- license
- seize
- Kuldeep Gupta
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Police say gunmen killed 20 miners and wounded seven in an attack in Pakistan's southwest, reports AP.
Delhi Police Unravels Nationwide RRU Theft Network
Delhi Police Busts International Cocaine Syndicate
British Police Reassess Presence on X Amid Extremism Concerns
Police have arrested one of the three suspects in gang-rape case of 21-year-old woman in Pune: Official.