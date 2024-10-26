Left Menu

Intensifying Power Struggles: Congress Faces Rebellion in Cooperative Bank Elections

The Congress party faces turmoil as it deals with internal factions challenging its authority in cooperative bank elections in Kerala. KPCC president K Sudhakaran has issued stark warnings to rebels. The controversy arises amidst accusations of favoritism, leading to a mass resignation in Kozhikode.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 26-10-2024 13:01 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 11:51 IST
Intensifying Power Struggles: Congress Faces Rebellion in Cooperative Bank Elections
Syrian elections Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party, already reeling from recent expulsions over bypoll candidacy oppositions, is confronting a new crisis within its ranks. On Saturday, KPCC president K Sudhakaran issued dire warnings to factions contesting against official candidates in local cooperative bank elections.

Sudhakaran's remarks came during a convention for the Chevayur Service Co-operative Bank election, where he cautioned against allowing the bank to turn into a scandal-ridden institution. He accused rebel factions of collaborating with CPI(M) to destabilize the bank's administration, promising consequences for those betraying the party.

Amid these tensions, approximately 50 Kozhikode leaders resigned in protest, alleging bias from the District Congress Committee president. Despite the unrest, the Kozhikode DCC has shown unwavering support for the KPCC president, emphasizing the necessity of maintaining control over the bank's governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024