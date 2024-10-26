Intensifying Power Struggles: Congress Faces Rebellion in Cooperative Bank Elections
The Congress party faces turmoil as it deals with internal factions challenging its authority in cooperative bank elections in Kerala. KPCC president K Sudhakaran has issued stark warnings to rebels. The controversy arises amidst accusations of favoritism, leading to a mass resignation in Kozhikode.
The Congress party, already reeling from recent expulsions over bypoll candidacy oppositions, is confronting a new crisis within its ranks. On Saturday, KPCC president K Sudhakaran issued dire warnings to factions contesting against official candidates in local cooperative bank elections.
Sudhakaran's remarks came during a convention for the Chevayur Service Co-operative Bank election, where he cautioned against allowing the bank to turn into a scandal-ridden institution. He accused rebel factions of collaborating with CPI(M) to destabilize the bank's administration, promising consequences for those betraying the party.
Amid these tensions, approximately 50 Kozhikode leaders resigned in protest, alleging bias from the District Congress Committee president. Despite the unrest, the Kozhikode DCC has shown unwavering support for the KPCC president, emphasizing the necessity of maintaining control over the bank's governance.
