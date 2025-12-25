Left Menu

Odisha Police's Major Victory: Top Maoist Leader Uike Among Six Rebels Killed

Ganesh Uike, a top Maoist leader, was killed along with five other rebels in gun battles with security forces in Odisha's Kandhamal district. The operations marked a significant blow to the Maoist movement, with Uike's death being a major success for Odisha Police in their ongoing anti-Naxal campaign.

Odisha Police's Major Victory: Top Maoist Leader Uike Among Six Rebels Killed
Ganesh Uike, a prominent leader among Maoists, was killed alongside five others in clashes with security forces in Odisha's Kandhamal district, official sources confirmed on Thursday.

Uike, a member of the CPI(Maoist) central committee and chief of the organization in Odisha, was listed with a valuation of Rs 1.1 crore on his head. His death was described by senior police officials involved in anti-Naxal operations as a critical achievement for state security forces.

A large-scale operation launched on intelligence inputs led to separate gunfights across the Kandhamal-Ganjam boundary, involving numerous security teams. Security personnel seized weaponry from the scene while ongoing operations aim for further success against the Maoist threat.

