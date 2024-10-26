Notorious Criminal Shadab Alias Chuha Arrested After Dramatic Police Shootout in Meerut

A notorious criminal, Shadab alias Chuha, was arrested Saturday after a dramatic police encounter in Meerut in which he was shot in the leg, authorities reported.

Shadab, a wanted criminal under the Gangster Act with a bounty of Rs 25,000, was located by police during routine surveillance for suspicious activity near Charkhamba Tiraha.

When officers attempted to stop Shadab on his motorcycle, he attempted to escape and fired shots at the police. In self-defense, officers returned fire, injuring him. The arrest led to the recovery of a .315 bore pistol, empty cartridges, and the motorcycle. Shadab was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)