Deadly Militant Assault Shakes Gulmarg's Security Apparatus

A lethal militant attack on an Army convoy has jolted the Gulmarg sector of Jammu and Kashmir, claiming the lives of four individuals, including two soldiers. The attack occurred in the Bota Pathri area, affecting a convoy on its way to the Nagin post, senior police official Mohammad Zaid Malik reported Saturday.

The extensive search operation, momentarily paused at dusk on Friday, resumed at daybreak. Authorities are combing through Baba Reshi, forested zones, and surrounding areas for any signs of the militants, reportedly numbering between three to four.

Security forces have intensified their presence with drones and helicopters scouring the area. Input-based searches have been underway even before the attack in the Baramulla district, amid reports of infiltration by a terrorist faction into higher altitudes of the Affarwat range.

