Deadly Militant Assault Shakes Gulmarg's Security Apparatus

A recent militant attack on an Army convoy in the Gulmarg sector of Jammu and Kashmir resulted in four deaths. Security operations, which continue with the aid of drones and intelligence, aim to locate and neutralize the perpetrators. Army, police, and paramilitary forces collaborate in this extensive search effort.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 26-10-2024 13:14 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 12:56 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A lethal militant attack on an Army convoy has jolted the Gulmarg sector of Jammu and Kashmir, claiming the lives of four individuals, including two soldiers. The attack occurred in the Bota Pathri area, affecting a convoy on its way to the Nagin post, senior police official Mohammad Zaid Malik reported Saturday.

The extensive search operation, momentarily paused at dusk on Friday, resumed at daybreak. Authorities are combing through Baba Reshi, forested zones, and surrounding areas for any signs of the militants, reportedly numbering between three to four.

Security forces have intensified their presence with drones and helicopters scouring the area. Input-based searches have been underway even before the attack in the Baramulla district, amid reports of infiltration by a terrorist faction into higher altitudes of the Affarwat range.

(With inputs from agencies.)

