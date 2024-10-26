Mangaluru Court Sentences Man to 10 Years for 2016 Rape

A court in Mangaluru sentenced a man to a decade of rigorous imprisonment for the rape of a 23-year-old woman in 2016. The convict, Jagannath K Mogera, was found guilty by Judge Kantaraju S V, presiding over the Sixth Additional District and Sessions Court.

Mogera gained entry to the victim's home under false pretenses and repeatedly assaulted her. His actions went undiscovered until the woman became pregnant, prompting a report to police. Inspector Anil S Kulkarni led the investigation that resulted in charges.

During the trial, nine witnesses and 20 pieces of evidence were examined. Mogera was also fined under sections pertaining to rape and criminal intimidation, with additional imprisonment if fines are unpaid. The court has recommended victim compensation through the Legal Services Authority.

(With inputs from agencies.)