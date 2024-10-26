Left Menu

Mangaluru Court Sentences Man to 10 Years for 2016 Rape

A Mangaluru court sentenced Jagannath K Mogera to 10 years for raping a 23-year-old woman in 2016. He was also fined and recommended for additional charges. The court relied on evidence from nine witnesses. Compensation for the victim was suggested by the Legal Services Authority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-10-2024 14:43 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 14:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Mangaluru sentenced a man to a decade of rigorous imprisonment for the rape of a 23-year-old woman in 2016. The convict, Jagannath K Mogera, was found guilty by Judge Kantaraju S V, presiding over the Sixth Additional District and Sessions Court.

Mogera gained entry to the victim's home under false pretenses and repeatedly assaulted her. His actions went undiscovered until the woman became pregnant, prompting a report to police. Inspector Anil S Kulkarni led the investigation that resulted in charges.

During the trial, nine witnesses and 20 pieces of evidence were examined. Mogera was also fined under sections pertaining to rape and criminal intimidation, with additional imprisonment if fines are unpaid. The court has recommended victim compensation through the Legal Services Authority.

