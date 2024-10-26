West Bengal Recruitment Scam: ED Attaches Assets Worth Rs 163 Crore

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken significant action in the West Bengal recruitment scam, attaching assets valued at over Rs 163 crore. These belong to Prasanna Kumar Roy, dubbed the 'main middleman' in this scheme, and his associated entities.

The properties seized by the ED include five hotels and resorts, over 230 land parcels, and 17 flats and shops. The actions follow earlier attachment of assets in connection with irregularities in hiring assistant and primary teachers by the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC).

This investigation stems from allegations of illegal group C and D staff appointments. Charges suggest a criminal conspiracy involving offering posts to undeserving candidates, depriving suitable applicants. The accused, including Roy and former WBSSC advisor Santi Prasad Sinha, remain in judicial custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)