CRPF Boosts Morale with Massive Promotions Drive

In a significant boost to the morale of its personnel, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has promoted about 5,000 jawans and sub-officers this month. This initiative is part of a 'special drive' aimed at acknowledging the demanding work carried out by CRPF members in various internal security scenarios across India.

A senior officer confirmed to PTI that promotions were granted to personnel across multiple roles, including constables, head constables, assistant sub-inspectors, and sub-inspectors. These roles cover essential support duties such as barbers, band players, carpenters, and motor mechanics, alongside general combat duties.

The directive for this comprehensive promotion effort came from the CRPF's director general. Personnel were selected based on a predetermined list from headquarters, requiring a successful annual health and fitness test and a clean service record. This move aligns with the Union home ministry's orders for central forces to modernize their promotion procedures by next year.

