CRPF Boosts Morale with Massive Promotions Drive

The Central Reserve Police Force has promoted around 5,000 personnel this month to enhance morale among staff engaged in challenging security tasks. This special promotion drive follows directives from leadership to replace outdated practices, emphasizing the importance of supporting personnel deployed in high-stress operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2024 18:00 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 18:00 IST
  • India

In a significant boost to the morale of its personnel, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has promoted about 5,000 jawans and sub-officers this month. This initiative is part of a 'special drive' aimed at acknowledging the demanding work carried out by CRPF members in various internal security scenarios across India.

A senior officer confirmed to PTI that promotions were granted to personnel across multiple roles, including constables, head constables, assistant sub-inspectors, and sub-inspectors. These roles cover essential support duties such as barbers, band players, carpenters, and motor mechanics, alongside general combat duties.

The directive for this comprehensive promotion effort came from the CRPF's director general. Personnel were selected based on a predetermined list from headquarters, requiring a successful annual health and fitness test and a clean service record. This move aligns with the Union home ministry's orders for central forces to modernize their promotion procedures by next year.

