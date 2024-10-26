Gold Smuggling Bust at Jaipur Airport: Arrest Made

An audacious attempt at smuggling gold was thwarted by customs officials at Jaipur International Airport this week. Mahendra Rekhan, hailing from Beawar in Rajasthan, was arrested under suspicion of illicitly transporting 1.121 kg of gold concealed in his body.

The arrest followed a tip-off, which led authorities to intercept Rekhan after his arrival from Abu Dhabi. Upon securing a court order, a detailed X-ray examination at Jaipuria Hospital revealed gold in the form of three capsules hidden in his rectum.

With the gold valued at Rs 90.12 lakh, Rekhan has been remanded to 14-day judicial custody as investigations continue. Authorities have commended the prompt action taken to intercept and arrest the suspect.

(With inputs from agencies.)