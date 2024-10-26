Left Menu

Gold Smuggling Bust at Jaipur Airport: Arrest Made

A man named Mahendra Rekhan was arrested at Jaipur International Airport for allegedly smuggling 1.121 kg of gold hidden in his rectum. The gold, valued at Rs 90.12 lakh, was discovered following a tip-off and an X-ray investigation. Rekhan is currently in 14-day judicial custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 26-10-2024 19:19 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 19:19 IST
Gold Smuggling Bust at Jaipur Airport: Arrest Made
gold smuggling
  • Country:
  • India

An audacious attempt at smuggling gold was thwarted by customs officials at Jaipur International Airport this week. Mahendra Rekhan, hailing from Beawar in Rajasthan, was arrested under suspicion of illicitly transporting 1.121 kg of gold concealed in his body.

The arrest followed a tip-off, which led authorities to intercept Rekhan after his arrival from Abu Dhabi. Upon securing a court order, a detailed X-ray examination at Jaipuria Hospital revealed gold in the form of three capsules hidden in his rectum.

With the gold valued at Rs 90.12 lakh, Rekhan has been remanded to 14-day judicial custody as investigations continue. Authorities have commended the prompt action taken to intercept and arrest the suspect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024