Mumbai Arabic Teacher Arrested for Decade-Old Molestation Allegations

In a shocking revelation from a counselling session, a 17-year-old girl reported that she was molested by her Arabic tutor a decade ago, leading to the teacher's arrest in Mumbai.

The incident came to light on Thursday after the girl's school filed a complaint, according to an official from Powai police station.

The victim, who is currently studying in Class XII, stated that the tutor had inappropriately touched her at home when she failed to complete her homework. These events reportedly occurred when she was between the ages of 6 and 8.

The teacher was swiftly apprehended within four hours after the case was registered. He now faces charges under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

