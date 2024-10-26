Sanitation Heroes: The Backbone of a Clean Gorakhpur
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lauded sanitation workers as crucial to Gorakhpur's transformation into a clean, beautiful metropolis. At an event, he honored workers for their significant contributions, tying it to Prime Minister Modi's Swachh Bharat Mission, which emphasized national cleanliness and dignity, especially for women.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hailed sanitation workers as the foundation for Gorakhpur's transformation into a clean and beautiful city.
He applauded their considerable contributions during the Safai Mitra Suraksha Sammelan and Samman Samaroh event at Ambedkar Park, celebrating their efforts with certificates and sweets.
Linking this success to the Swachh Bharat Mission initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Adityanath emphasized the broader societal benefits of improved sanitation, including women's dignity and community health.
(With inputs from agencies.)
