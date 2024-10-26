Left Menu

Sanitation Heroes: The Backbone of a Clean Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lauded sanitation workers as crucial to Gorakhpur's transformation into a clean, beautiful metropolis. At an event, he honored workers for their significant contributions, tying it to Prime Minister Modi's Swachh Bharat Mission, which emphasized national cleanliness and dignity, especially for women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur(Up) | Updated: 26-10-2024 22:52 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 22:52 IST
Sanitation Heroes: The Backbone of a Clean Gorakhpur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hailed sanitation workers as the foundation for Gorakhpur's transformation into a clean and beautiful city.

He applauded their considerable contributions during the Safai Mitra Suraksha Sammelan and Samman Samaroh event at Ambedkar Park, celebrating their efforts with certificates and sweets.

Linking this success to the Swachh Bharat Mission initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Adityanath emphasized the broader societal benefits of improved sanitation, including women's dignity and community health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024