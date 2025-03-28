Prime Minister Modi's Transformative Visit to Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a significant tour of Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh. On his itinerary is the inauguration of various development projects aimed at boosting the region's infrastructure and economic landscape. Modi will address public gatherings while outlining future plans and projects at these events.

In Maharashtra, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for several initiatives including a new hospital and a defense testing facility in Nagpur. His visit aligns with the Hindu New Year celebration, adding a cultural significance to the proceedings, as he pays respects at historic sites and interacts with the local community.

Chhattisgarh will see Modi initiating major infrastructure projects in energy, transport, and education. His focus is on enhancing power generation, improving road and railway connectivity, and advancing educational facilities. These plans underline his commitment to transforming the region into a hub of progress and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)