Kyiv on Alert: Ukraine's Air Defence Responds to Russian Drone Threat

In the early hours of Sunday, Ukraine's air defense systems sprang into action as a fleet of Russian drones advanced on Kyiv. The response was swift and critical to protecting the capital's airspace.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko took to the Telegram messaging app to issue a safety warning. 'Stay in shelters,' he advised, underscoring the urgency of the alert.

This defensive maneuver highlights the ongoing tension and need for vigilance in Ukraine, as the country faces persistent threats from Russian aerial assaults.

(With inputs from agencies.)