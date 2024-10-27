Left Menu

Alleged Molestation on Gondia-Barauni Express Spurs Investigation

A woman was reportedly molested by a coach attendant on the Gondia-Barauni Express. The incident occurred after departure from Ballia station. The victim reported the matter on the train, leading to a formal case registered at Chhapra and later transferred to Ballia GRP for investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia | Updated: 27-10-2024 12:34 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 12:34 IST
A woman passenger on the Gondia-Barauni Express train reported being molested by a coach attendant, railway officials disclosed on Sunday.

The incident is said to have occurred on October 22, shortly after the train left Ballia railway station, according to the Government Railway Police. Vivekanand, Station House Officer at Ballia GRP, informed that the young woman from Motihari district in Bihar was allegedly molested by coach attendant Rakesh Kumar Srivastava as she was sleeping on her berth.

The victim immediately reported the alleged misconduct to railway police aboard the train. An initial complaint was lodged at the Chhapra GRP police station on October 24, before the case was reassigned to Ballia GRP on Saturday for further inquiry, as per the SHO.

(With inputs from agencies.)

