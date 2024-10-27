Arrest in Schoolgirl Harassment Case in Madhya Pradesh

In a shocking incident from Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district, a 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly harassing a 14-year-old schoolgirl, as confirmed by local police officials on Sunday.

The Class 9 student reportedly ceased attending school due to ongoing harassment, prompting intervention from her family, who contacted authorities. The suspect allegedly accosted the girl and attempted to hold her hand, according to Amlai police station in-charge Jaiprakash Sharma.

Authorities arrested the accused man on Saturday, charging him under sections 74 and 78 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, along with other pertinent laws, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

(With inputs from agencies.)