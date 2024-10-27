Left Menu

Arrest in Schoolgirl Harassment Case in Madhya Pradesh

A 22-year-old man in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district has been arrested for allegedly harassing a 14-year-old schoolgirl. The continued harassment led the Class 9 student to stop attending school. Police charged the accused under various sections of the law, including the POCSO Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahdol | Updated: 27-10-2024 13:15 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 13:15 IST
Arrest in Schoolgirl Harassment Case in Madhya Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident from Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district, a 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly harassing a 14-year-old schoolgirl, as confirmed by local police officials on Sunday.

The Class 9 student reportedly ceased attending school due to ongoing harassment, prompting intervention from her family, who contacted authorities. The suspect allegedly accosted the girl and attempted to hold her hand, according to Amlai police station in-charge Jaiprakash Sharma.

Authorities arrested the accused man on Saturday, charging him under sections 74 and 78 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, along with other pertinent laws, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024