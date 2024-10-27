Left Menu

Truck Strikes Bus Stop in Central Israel

A truck collided with a bus stop at a prominent intersection in central Israel on Sunday, resulting in multiple injuries. Authorities are investigating the cause, while emergency services are attending to dozens of injured individuals, including at least four with severe injuries.

Updated: 27-10-2024 14:14 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 14:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A major incident unfolded on Sunday in central Israel when a truck crashed into a bus stop, injuring numerous people, according to Israeli rescue workers.

Police are actively investigating the circumstances that led to the collision, as stated in their official announcement.

Emergency teams from Magen David Adom have responded swiftly, providing medical aid to dozens at the scene, with four individuals suffering from serious injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

