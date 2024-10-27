Justice Sought: Dalit Woman's Harrowing Ordeal

In a distressing incident, a 25-year-old Dalit woman has reported being raped by an individual identified as Rikhiram Maurya, age 65, in a local village.

The woman bravely lodged a complaint stating that Maurya not only raped her but also threatened her with dire consequences should she reveal the crime.

Following her complaint, an FIR has been filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The accused has been apprehended, and further investigations are actively being pursued by the authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)