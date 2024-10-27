Rural Development Ministry Refutes Claims of MGNREGS Decline Amid Reform Efforts

The Ministry of Rural Development has addressed recent allegations regarding a drop in enrollment for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). Reports from Libtech India claim an eight percent dip in active workers and alleged wrongful deletions. The ministry countered these claims, stating it's inappropriate to determine enrollment targets mid-financial year.

According to the ministry, MGNREGS is a demand-driven initiative, thus enrollment numbers can fluctuate. Despite a reported net deletion of 39 lakh workers, the ministry highlighted reforms, notably moving towards an Aadhaar-Based Payment System (ABPS). While 27.4 percent of workers struggle with ABPS eligibility, the integration of Aadhaar for 99.3 percent of active workers is underway, streamlining direct benefit transfers.

Financially, MGNREGS shows promising growth. The budget allocation has escalated to Rs 86,000 crore for FY 2024-25, the highest since inception, indicating resilience and commitment to rural employment. The ministry reinforced that mechanisms exist to address failed transactions and job card issues, ensuring continued scheme efficacy.

