Tragic Case of Betrayal in Jajpur

A 57-year-old man was apprehended in Jajpur district for allegedly raping a minor girl, police confirmed on Sunday.

Known to the victim, the man reportedly lured her under the guise of showing her a mongoose before committing the crime. The incident came to light when the girl's mother lodged a complaint on the night of October 23.

After detaining the accused's family members, police tracked him down to a friend's house in Kendrapara district. The victim is receiving treatment at SCB Medical College in Cuttack, and the accused has undergone a medical examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)