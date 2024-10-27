Left Menu

Tragic Case of Betrayal in Jajpur

A 57-year-old man in Jajpur district has been arrested for allegedly raping an eight-year-old girl. The incident occurred on October 23, and the accused was arrested following a police investigation involving his family. The victim is currently receiving medical treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jajpur | Updated: 27-10-2024 18:05 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 18:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 57-year-old man was apprehended in Jajpur district for allegedly raping a minor girl, police confirmed on Sunday.

Known to the victim, the man reportedly lured her under the guise of showing her a mongoose before committing the crime. The incident came to light when the girl's mother lodged a complaint on the night of October 23.

After detaining the accused's family members, police tracked him down to a friend's house in Kendrapara district. The victim is receiving treatment at SCB Medical College in Cuttack, and the accused has undergone a medical examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

