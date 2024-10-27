Indian Airlines Grapple with Surge in Bomb Threat Hoaxes

On Sunday, at least 50 flights operated by Indian airlines were targeted with bomb threats, leading to the diversion of two flights, as per sources. In the past two weeks, over 350 flights have received similar hoaxes, primarily through social media platforms.

Airlines including Akasa Air, IndiGo, and Vistara, experienced multiple security alerts. Akasa Air confirmed security checks on 15 flights, while IndiGo and Vistara faced threats to 18 and 17 flights respectively. Several IndiGo flights, like 6E 133 and 6E 87, were diverted due to these threats.

Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu stated that the government is considering prohibiting those issuing hoax threats from flying. The government is also weighing legal amendments and collaborating with international agencies, law enforcement, and the Intelligence Bureau to prevent such incidents. IT Ministry has urged social media platforms to observe strict diligence in removing misinformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)