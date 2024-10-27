Left Menu

Turbulence in Bolivia: Morales' Vehicle Shot Amid Political Strife

Evo Morales, former Bolivian president, reported his vehicle being shot at amidst increasing political tensions with President Luis Arce's government. The incident coincides with Morales' supporters blocking roads and accuses Morales of destabilizing attempts. Meanwhile, Bolivia struggles with economic challenges and allegations against Morales further intensify the situation.

Updated: 27-10-2024 18:40 IST
Turbulence in Bolivia: Morales' Vehicle Shot Amid Political Strife
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The political climate in Bolivia is increasingly volatile as former President Evo Morales reported an attack on his vehicle. On Sunday, Morales posted a video showing bullet holes in the windshield, further fueling tensions with current President Luis Arce.

This incident comes at a time when Morales' supporters are blocking crucial highways, exacerbating the already critical economic situation with shortages of food and fuel. Critics argue Morales' actions are destabilizing and disrupting democratic order.

Government forces, struggling with a dwindling economy and internal political disputes, are working to clear the blockades. Morales, who denies allegations of inappropriate relationships which have led to an arrest warrant, remains embroiled in a political power struggle ahead of 2025 elections.



