Turbulence in Bolivia: Morales' Vehicle Shot Amid Political Strife

The political climate in Bolivia is increasingly volatile as former President Evo Morales reported an attack on his vehicle. On Sunday, Morales posted a video showing bullet holes in the windshield, further fueling tensions with current President Luis Arce.

This incident comes at a time when Morales' supporters are blocking crucial highways, exacerbating the already critical economic situation with shortages of food and fuel. Critics argue Morales' actions are destabilizing and disrupting democratic order.

Government forces, struggling with a dwindling economy and internal political disputes, are working to clear the blockades. Morales, who denies allegations of inappropriate relationships which have led to an arrest warrant, remains embroiled in a political power struggle ahead of 2025 elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)