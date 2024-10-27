Assam's Multi-Crore Online Trading Scam: Key Accused Arrested

The prime suspect in Assam's high-profile online trading scam, Deepankar Barman, has been arrested by the Assam Police in Goa. The announcement was made by DGP GP Singh, marking a significant development in the investigation.

The scam, which surfaced in August, affected numerous investors who had entrusted substantial funds to Barman's company, only to find his office shuttered and their promised returns unpaid.

Guwahati Police Commissioner Diganta Barah confirmed the arrest carried out by a team led by ACP Amit Mahato. Barman is set to appear in court in Goa before being transferred to Guwahati. The scandal has seen over 65 arrests, including Barman's parents and Assamese actor Sumi Borah.

(With inputs from agencies.)