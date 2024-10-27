Body Cameras to Enhance Transparency in Odisha Police Stations

The Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissionerate in Odisha has mandated the use of body cameras by personnel at police station reception desks to monitor interactions with visitors. This measure follows incidents of alleged misconduct at Bharatpur and Khandagiri stations.

By donning body cameras, police aim to enhance accountability and transparency in their dealings with the public. The Bhubaneswar police commissionerate, in a statement on X, emphasized the importance of this directive in improving police-public relations and maintaining decorum on both sides.

The Commissioner of Police S Dev Datta Singh has ensured that all audio-visual recordings will be preserved for a month. Plans are underway to upgrade the body camera technology to offer real-time alerts to control rooms, which will improve the police response time and help in documenting evidence accurately.

(With inputs from agencies.)