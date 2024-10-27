Inferno at Abids Cracker Shop: A Narrow Escape

A fire erupted in a cracker shop in Abids on Sunday night, leaving one woman with minor injuries, according to local police authorities.

The incident happened as fireworks were being stored, a senior police official confirmed based on initial probes. Four fire tenders were deployed, and they succeeded in controlling the fire.

The injured woman was taken to the hospital after sustaining injuries to her hand. Television footage revealed flames and bursting crackers, with people hurriedly evacuating the premises. Further investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)