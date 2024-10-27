Left Menu

Inferno at Abids Cracker Shop: A Narrow Escape

A fire broke out in a cracker shop in Abids, resulting in minor injuries to a woman. Police have stated that the blaze started during the storage of fireworks. Four fire tenders managed to extinguish the flames, and an investigation is underway to uncover more details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-10-2024 23:04 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 23:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fire erupted in a cracker shop in Abids on Sunday night, leaving one woman with minor injuries, according to local police authorities.

The incident happened as fireworks were being stored, a senior police official confirmed based on initial probes. Four fire tenders were deployed, and they succeeded in controlling the fire.

The injured woman was taken to the hospital after sustaining injuries to her hand. Television footage revealed flames and bursting crackers, with people hurriedly evacuating the premises. Further investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

