Left Menu

Tragic Discovery: Missing Boy Found in Drain

A seven-year-old boy's body was found in an open drain in Mustafabad, Delhi, days after he went missing. His disappearance was captured on CCTV, aiding police in the investigation. The child went missing on October 23, and his body was retrieved after extensive search efforts by the police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2024 23:06 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 23:06 IST
Tragic Discovery: Missing Boy Found in Drain
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The tragic discovery of a seven-year-old boy's body in an open drain in Mustafabad, Delhi, has shed light on a distressing case of a missing child. Days after his disappearance, initiated under mysterious circumstances on October 23, surveillance footage played a crucial role in uncovering the incident.

According to a complaint lodged on October 24, the boy went missing from his home in the Chaman Park area of Indira Vihar. Authorities quickly registered the case and deployed several teams to locate the child. Intensive investigations included thoroughly scanning CCTV footage from the locality, ascertaining that the boy had been wandering around before vanishing.

On Sunday, newly reviewed CCTV footage revealed the devastating moment the child fell into a 6-ft-deep open drain near Babu Nagar, Mustafabad. Rescue efforts led to the retrieval of the boy's body, prompting the transfer of remains to GTB Hospital for further examination. The infrastructure issues regarding missing slabs over the drain are now in the spotlight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024