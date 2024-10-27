Tragic Discovery: Missing Boy Found in Drain

The tragic discovery of a seven-year-old boy's body in an open drain in Mustafabad, Delhi, has shed light on a distressing case of a missing child. Days after his disappearance, initiated under mysterious circumstances on October 23, surveillance footage played a crucial role in uncovering the incident.

According to a complaint lodged on October 24, the boy went missing from his home in the Chaman Park area of Indira Vihar. Authorities quickly registered the case and deployed several teams to locate the child. Intensive investigations included thoroughly scanning CCTV footage from the locality, ascertaining that the boy had been wandering around before vanishing.

On Sunday, newly reviewed CCTV footage revealed the devastating moment the child fell into a 6-ft-deep open drain near Babu Nagar, Mustafabad. Rescue efforts led to the retrieval of the boy's body, prompting the transfer of remains to GTB Hospital for further examination. The infrastructure issues regarding missing slabs over the drain are now in the spotlight.

