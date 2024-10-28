Left Menu

Kharkiv Under Siege: Night of Bombardments in Northeastern Ukraine

A series of air attacks by Russia on Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region resulted in several injuries overnight. Precision guided bombs damaged residential buildings in Kharkiv city, two people were hospitalized, and further attacks caused injuries in the wider region. There are no reported comments from Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 07:46 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 07:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Overnight, Kharkiv faced intense air attacks, leaving several injured, Ukrainian military officials reported on Monday.

Two individuals were hospitalized following precision-guided bomb strikes on Kharkiv, damaging multiple residential buildings, according to the city's mayor, Ihor Terekhov.

Additional aerial assaults later damaged more structures and injured four more individuals in the Kharkiv region, reported regional governor Oleh Syniehubov.

In the nearby city of Chuhuiv, a residential building was damaged, though no injuries were reported. Russia has repeatedly denied targeting civilians during the conflict in Ukraine, a claim Reuters has been unable to independently verify.

(With inputs from agencies.)

