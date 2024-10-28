Karnataka CM Faces ED Raids in MUDA Money Laundering Probe

In a significant development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched fresh searches on Monday related to the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) money laundering case, implicating Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, as per official sources.

Sweeping through about seven to eight premises in Bengaluru and Mysuru, the federal agency intensified its investigation, having previously raided the MUDA office and other sites on October 18.

This action follows the lodging of an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), prompted by a Lokayukta FIR. The case involves alleged site allotment irregularities linked to Siddaramaiah's family.

(With inputs from agencies.)