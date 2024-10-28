Left Menu

Karnataka CM Faces ED Raids in MUDA Money Laundering Probe

The Enforcement Directorate has initiated new searches linked to the Mysuru Urban Development Authority money laundering case against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The agency raided multiple locations in Bengaluru and Mysuru, following initial searches in October, and filed an enforcement case based on a Lokayukta FIR.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-10-2024 11:15 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 10:50 IST
In a significant development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched fresh searches on Monday related to the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) money laundering case, implicating Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, as per official sources.

Sweeping through about seven to eight premises in Bengaluru and Mysuru, the federal agency intensified its investigation, having previously raided the MUDA office and other sites on October 18.

This action follows the lodging of an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), prompted by a Lokayukta FIR. The case involves alleged site allotment irregularities linked to Siddaramaiah's family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

