AI Holds Potential to Unite Humanity Amidst Global Divisions, UN Expert Warns of Risks to Vulnerable Groups

Amidst the rapid development and deployment of artificial intelligence technologies, UN Independent Expert on human rights and international solidarity Cecilia Bailliet highlighted both the potential and risks of AI for vulnerable populations in a report presented to the UN General Assembly. Bailliet called for a unified global response to ensure AI advancements respect human rights and actively promote inclusion rather than exacerbating social divides.

In her report, Bailliet emphasized that marginalized communities—those living in poverty or in vulnerable situations—face heightened risks from AI technologies, particularly in cases where governments employ AI surveillance tactics that lead to “over-policing” and further marginalization. “AI surveillance can have a chilling effect on communities already facing discrimination and restricted access to opportunities,” Bailliet warned, pointing to the increased use of facial recognition and biometric monitoring tools, which, she noted, often violate individuals' rights to privacy and freedom of movement.

AI-Induced Discrimination and Denial of Rights

Bailliet raised concerns over AI’s role in perpetuating inequalities, particularly through automated systems that discriminate in hiring, housing, and education. Automated decision-making tools, she noted, have already contributed to cases where women, persons with disabilities, and ethnic minorities have been unfairly denied employment opportunities, loans, or essential services. She argued that AI systems must be scrutinized for potential biases that restrict the self-realization or advancement of vulnerable individuals.

“It’s imperative to address interlocking factors that compound discrimination risks, including race, gender, socioeconomic status, and nationality,” Bailliet said. She called for comprehensive measures to protect communities from the unintended consequences of AI systems, which too often replicate and amplify historical biases.

The Power Imbalance in AI Development and Digital Divide

Bailliet also voiced concern over the concentration of power among tech giants that control the development and application of AI technologies. This concentration, she said, risks exacerbating the digital divide, both between and within countries. The growing dependency on AI across sectors without adequate regulatory oversight, she added, is likely to entrench economic disparities and limit the participation of underserved communities in the digital economy.

AI’s Role as a Tool for Solidarity and Counteracting Disinformation

Despite these challenges, Bailliet pointed to the transformative potential of AI to act as a unifying force in society. She advocated for AI’s use in solidarity mechanisms, particularly to combat disinformation campaigns and misinformation, which she said have led to harassment, discrimination, and censorship of marginalized voices. “AI, if deployed responsibly, can foster global solidarity by ensuring that structurally silenced groups are included in the digital discourse and protected from harmful narratives,” she said.

Call for Inclusive, Multistakeholder AI Governance

Bailliet urged governments, corporations, and civil society to develop an international, multi-stakeholder governance model for AI that centres on solidarity and inclusiveness. Such a model, she suggested, should promote transparency in AI’s development and implementation, actively including vulnerable groups in the AI lifecycle—from data gathering to decision-making processes.

“To harness AI’s potential responsibly, it’s essential that we create governance models that account for the voices of those most affected by these technologies, ensuring AI serves humanity equitably,” Bailliet concluded, stressing that this collaborative approach would help mitigate the risks posed by AI while harnessing its power as a force for unity.