Awami Ittehad Party Leader Re-Arrested in Tihar Jail

Sheikh Abdul Rashid, a Member of Parliament from Baramulla and leader of the Awami Ittehad Party, has returned to Tihar Jail after his interim bail period ended, according to prison officials.

Rashid, also known as Engineer Rashid, was initially granted interim bail by Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh in September, allowing him to campaign for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections.

The National Investigation Agency arrested Rashid in 2019 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act concerning a 2017 terror funding case. His bail was extended due to personal reasons but has now ended, culminating in his return to custody.

