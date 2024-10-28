Left Menu

Awami Ittehad Party Leader Re-Arrested in Tihar Jail

Baramulla MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid surrendered at Tihar Jail after his interim bail expired. Rashid, arrested in a 2017 terror funding case, had been released to campaign for the J-K assembly elections. The National Conference-Congress alliance won the majority in these elections.

Sheikh Abdul Rashid, a Member of Parliament from Baramulla and leader of the Awami Ittehad Party, has returned to Tihar Jail after his interim bail period ended, according to prison officials.

Rashid, also known as Engineer Rashid, was initially granted interim bail by Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh in September, allowing him to campaign for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections.

The National Investigation Agency arrested Rashid in 2019 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act concerning a 2017 terror funding case. His bail was extended due to personal reasons but has now ended, culminating in his return to custody.

