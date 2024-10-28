Breaking Barriers: High Court Advocates for Disability Inclusion

The Madras High Court has highlighted the pervasive barriers faced by individuals with disabilities, extending beyond physical inaccessibility to deep-rooted societal prejudices. Justice N Anand Venkatesh stressed this during a ruling favoring B Vidyasagar, a disabled employee of the Tamil Nadu Housing Board, seeking exemption from a Tamil Language Test.

Justice Venkatesh underscored the significant hurdles encountered by disabled individuals across various sectors, from education and employment to healthcare and public services. The judge called for Constitutional Courts to better understand and dismantle these barriers through their rulings, citing the necessity for reasonable accommodations to prevent discrimination.

The petitioner, with 100 percent hearing and speech impairment, faced undue hardship due to mandatory language tests. The court directed the Housing Board to exempt him, emphasizing the importance of such accommodations. Additionally, orders were given to grant the petitioner all due increments and employment benefits withheld due to this barrier.

(With inputs from agencies.)