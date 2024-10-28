Left Menu

Breaking Barriers: High Court Advocates for Disability Inclusion

The Madras High Court recognized that barriers faced by persons with disabilities extend beyond physical limitations, encompassing societal and institutional prejudices. The court directed the Tamil Nadu Housing Board to exempt a disabled employee from a language test, emphasizing the need for reasonable accommodation to prevent discrimination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 28-10-2024 14:29 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 14:29 IST
Breaking Barriers: High Court Advocates for Disability Inclusion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Madras High Court has highlighted the pervasive barriers faced by individuals with disabilities, extending beyond physical inaccessibility to deep-rooted societal prejudices. Justice N Anand Venkatesh stressed this during a ruling favoring B Vidyasagar, a disabled employee of the Tamil Nadu Housing Board, seeking exemption from a Tamil Language Test.

Justice Venkatesh underscored the significant hurdles encountered by disabled individuals across various sectors, from education and employment to healthcare and public services. The judge called for Constitutional Courts to better understand and dismantle these barriers through their rulings, citing the necessity for reasonable accommodations to prevent discrimination.

The petitioner, with 100 percent hearing and speech impairment, faced undue hardship due to mandatory language tests. The court directed the Housing Board to exempt him, emphasizing the importance of such accommodations. Additionally, orders were given to grant the petitioner all due increments and employment benefits withheld due to this barrier.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024