Hyderabad Imposes Prohibitory Orders to Maintain Peace

Tensions have prompted the Hyderabad Police to impose prohibitory orders on public gatherings across the city until November 28. Aimed at preventing disturbances, these measures restrict gatherings of five or more individuals, along with processions and public meetings.

According to police sources, the decision was driven by credible information about planned protests threatening public peace. While general restrictions apply, peaceful protests will be permitted at Indira Park Dharna Chowk, with stringent actions promised against violators, especially near sensitive sites like the Secretariat.

Commissioner C V Anand emphasized exceptions for police, military personnel on duty, and other designated groups. The enforceability of these orders is crucial for sustaining peace during this period.

