Left Menu

Hyderabad Imposes Prohibitory Orders to Maintain Peace

The Hyderabad Police has implemented prohibitory orders on public gatherings to maintain peace until November 28. Gatherings of five or more people and public protests are restricted, except at specified locations. Violations, particularly near sensitive areas, will result in prosecution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-10-2024 15:00 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 15:00 IST
Hyderabad Imposes Prohibitory Orders to Maintain Peace
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions have prompted the Hyderabad Police to impose prohibitory orders on public gatherings across the city until November 28. Aimed at preventing disturbances, these measures restrict gatherings of five or more individuals, along with processions and public meetings.

According to police sources, the decision was driven by credible information about planned protests threatening public peace. While general restrictions apply, peaceful protests will be permitted at Indira Park Dharna Chowk, with stringent actions promised against violators, especially near sensitive sites like the Secretariat.

Commissioner C V Anand emphasized exceptions for police, military personnel on duty, and other designated groups. The enforceability of these orders is crucial for sustaining peace during this period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mozambique’s Blueprint for Climate Leadership: Advancing Blue Carbon Commitments

Tackling Gender Disparities in Cambodia: A Comprehensive Action Plan for the Next Five Years

Navigating Fragility: Climate and Development Strategies for Sustainable Peace

Empowering Cambodian Women Through Childcare: A Path to Workforce Inclusion and Child Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024