Tommy Robinson Admits Contempt of Court
British anti-Muslim activist Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, admitted contempt of court after breaching an injunction following a libel case ruling. He was previously sued by Syrian refugee Jamal Hijazi for false allegations. Robinson has a history of legal troubles and is now awaiting sentencing.
British anti-Muslim activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, known by his pseudonym Tommy Robinson, admitted to contempt of court on Monday for breaching an injunction issued after a libel conviction.
This development follows his 2021 lawsuit loss against Syrian refugee Jamal Hijazi, whom Robinson wrongly accused of attacking a schoolgirl. Despite the court ruling, Robinson continued to make similar statements, leading to his contempt of court admission at London's Woolwich Crown Court.
Aidan Eardley, representing the Solicitor General, stated that Robinson faced similar charges in 2019 and other criminal convictions, compounding his legal troubles. Awaiting sentencing, Robinson's actions have been linked to heightened tensions and riots across Britain after a tragic incident in Southport.
