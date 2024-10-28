Tommy Robinson Admits Contempt of Court

British anti-Muslim activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, known by his pseudonym Tommy Robinson, admitted to contempt of court on Monday for breaching an injunction issued after a libel conviction.

This development follows his 2021 lawsuit loss against Syrian refugee Jamal Hijazi, whom Robinson wrongly accused of attacking a schoolgirl. Despite the court ruling, Robinson continued to make similar statements, leading to his contempt of court admission at London's Woolwich Crown Court.

Aidan Eardley, representing the Solicitor General, stated that Robinson faced similar charges in 2019 and other criminal convictions, compounding his legal troubles. Awaiting sentencing, Robinson's actions have been linked to heightened tensions and riots across Britain after a tragic incident in Southport.

(With inputs from agencies.)