Mental Struggles and Political Tensions: Inside the Fire at Gov. Shapiro's Mansion

A 38-year-old man, Cody Balmer, has been charged with setting fire to the residence of Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro over the weekend amid struggles with mental illness. His brother revealed the troubling decline in Balmer's behavior in recent years, including political radicalization and refusal to recognize his bipolar disorder.

Authorities say Balmer climbed a security fence under cover of darkness and ignited the governor's mansion with Molotov cocktails. The incident forced an evacuation, causing extensive damage to the historic residence. Court documents reveal Balmer's admission of animosity towards Shapiro, although his exact motives remain unclear.

Balmer, currently without bail, faces charges including attempted homicide and terrorism, marking another instance of political violence in the U.S. His family describes a history of mental health challenges and financial hardships, complicating an already unsettling narrative.

