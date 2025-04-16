Left Menu

Tennis Tensions: Harriet Dart's Apology Amid Controversial Comment

Harriet Dart apologizes after making a controversial comment about opponent Lois Boisson during her defeat at the Rouen Open. The incident, captured on broadcast, led to a social media backlash. Dart expressed regret, acknowledging it was a mistake and praising Boisson's performance in their match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 02:45 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 02:45 IST
Tennis Tensions: Harriet Dart's Apology Amid Controversial Comment

During the Rouen Open, Britain's Harriet Dart drew attention for a remark about her opponent, France's Lois Boisson. Dart's comment, suggesting Boisson 'smells really bad,' was caught on broadcast, leading to an uproar online.

The comment was made during a changeover in Dart's 6-0 6-3 defeat. The backlash prompted the Brit to issue an apology via Instagram, calling it a 'heat of the moment' error and affirming her respect for Boisson.

Boisson's upset victory over the higher-ranked Dart was notable for its dramatic flair, as Dart struggled to capitalize on her opportunities. Meanwhile, the Women's Tennis Association has been approached for their stance on the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025