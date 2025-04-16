Tennis Tensions: Harriet Dart's Apology Amid Controversial Comment
Harriet Dart apologizes after making a controversial comment about opponent Lois Boisson during her defeat at the Rouen Open. The incident, captured on broadcast, led to a social media backlash. Dart expressed regret, acknowledging it was a mistake and praising Boisson's performance in their match.
During the Rouen Open, Britain's Harriet Dart drew attention for a remark about her opponent, France's Lois Boisson. Dart's comment, suggesting Boisson 'smells really bad,' was caught on broadcast, leading to an uproar online.
The comment was made during a changeover in Dart's 6-0 6-3 defeat. The backlash prompted the Brit to issue an apology via Instagram, calling it a 'heat of the moment' error and affirming her respect for Boisson.
Boisson's upset victory over the higher-ranked Dart was notable for its dramatic flair, as Dart struggled to capitalize on her opportunities. Meanwhile, the Women's Tennis Association has been approached for their stance on the situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversial Comment Sparks Diplomatic Tensions Between India and Bangladesh
SM Krishna Memorial Open Kicks Off: A Tennis Extravaganza in Bengaluru
Controversial Comments: Bangladesh's Yunus Sparks Diplomatic Storm with India
Introducing the VLF Tennis Milano Edition: Luxury Redefined at an Affordable Price
Hopman Cup Returns: A Tennis Tradition Revived in Italy