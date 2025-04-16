Tennis Tensions: Harriet Dart's Apology Amid Controversial Comment

During the Rouen Open, Britain's Harriet Dart drew attention for a remark about her opponent, France's Lois Boisson. Dart's comment, suggesting Boisson 'smells really bad,' was caught on broadcast, leading to an uproar online.

The comment was made during a changeover in Dart's 6-0 6-3 defeat. The backlash prompted the Brit to issue an apology via Instagram, calling it a 'heat of the moment' error and affirming her respect for Boisson.

Boisson's upset victory over the higher-ranked Dart was notable for its dramatic flair, as Dart struggled to capitalize on her opportunities. Meanwhile, the Women's Tennis Association has been approached for their stance on the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)