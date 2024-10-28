Left Menu

Gaza Crisis: Spiraling Conflict and Elusive Ceasefire

Israeli military operations in north Gaza intensify as tanks push further into towns, resulting in the capture of 100 Hamas militants. The ongoing war claims at least 19 lives on Monday alone. Efforts to broker a ceasefire reveal tensions, as regional instability rises with Israeli-Iranian clashes.

Updated: 28-10-2024 17:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israeli tanks have made significant advances into two north Gaza towns and a historic refugee camp, trapping approximately 100,000 civilians, according to the Palestinian emergency service. The military operations aim to dismantle regrouping Hamas militants, capturing around 100 suspects during a raid at Kamal Adwan Hospital in Jabalia camp. This action was met with denial from Hamas and healthcare professionals about militant presence in the hospital.

The Gaza Strip's health ministry confirmed that Israeli airstrikes and bombardments have claimed at least 19 lives on Monday, 13 of them in the region's battered north. Meanwhile, talks led by the U.S., Egypt, and Qatar to negotiate a ceasefire commenced following previous failed attempts. Egypt proposed a truce that involves exchanging hostages but the idea did not receive public comment from either Israel or Hamas.

The conflict in Gaza has triggered a broader confrontation across the Middle East, with fears of escalating global instability. This includes Israeli incursions into south Lebanon to counter Hezbollah support for Hamas and rare direct clashes between longtime adversaries, Israel and Iran.

