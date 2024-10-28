Gaza Crisis: Spiraling Conflict and Elusive Ceasefire

Israeli tanks have made significant advances into two north Gaza towns and a historic refugee camp, trapping approximately 100,000 civilians, according to the Palestinian emergency service. The military operations aim to dismantle regrouping Hamas militants, capturing around 100 suspects during a raid at Kamal Adwan Hospital in Jabalia camp. This action was met with denial from Hamas and healthcare professionals about militant presence in the hospital.

The Gaza Strip's health ministry confirmed that Israeli airstrikes and bombardments have claimed at least 19 lives on Monday, 13 of them in the region's battered north. Meanwhile, talks led by the U.S., Egypt, and Qatar to negotiate a ceasefire commenced following previous failed attempts. Egypt proposed a truce that involves exchanging hostages but the idea did not receive public comment from either Israel or Hamas.

The conflict in Gaza has triggered a broader confrontation across the Middle East, with fears of escalating global instability. This includes Israeli incursions into south Lebanon to counter Hezbollah support for Hamas and rare direct clashes between longtime adversaries, Israel and Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)