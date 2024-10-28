Tensions Escalate: Israeli Strikes and Global Reactions Amid Gaza Conflict

In an intense escalation of the yearlong Israel-Hamas conflict, the Israeli military conducted a significant operation, detaining 100 suspected militants at a hospital in northern Gaza. The raid on Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahiya occurred amid accusations from both sides regarding the use of medical facilities for military activities.

In response to Israeli airstrikes targeting Iran, regional powers and global stakeholders are on edge, with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov calling for de-escalation. Meanwhile, Iraq has formally protested, claiming Israeli aircraft violated its airspace en route to Iran, highlighting the potential for wider regional instability.

In related developments, the energy market reacted with volatility. Global oil prices initially spiked after intense exchanges between Israel and Iran. However, prices fell sharply as Israeli strikes over the weekend were reported to have avoided Iran's critical energy infrastructure, alleviating immediate concerns about a broader disruption.

