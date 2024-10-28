Engineer Rashid's Surrender Marks New Twist in Terror Funding Case

Baramulla Lok Sabha MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid, also known as 'Engineer Rashid', surrendered to Tihar authorities on Monday as his interim bail concluded and the court reserved judgment on his regular bail application over jurisdictional concerns.

Rashid, a prominent figure of the Awami Ittehad Party, was apprehended in connection with a terror funding case but was temporarily released on bail on September 10 to engage in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly election campaign. Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh deferred the final bail ruling pending jurisdictional assessment.

The jurisdiction issue, determining whether a special MP/MLA court under the NIA should preside over the matter, will be revisited on November 13. Rashid, who faces allegations of supporting separatists through terror funding, emphasized the need for dialogue to resolve Kashmir's issues, claiming his moral stand with his constituents in Kashmir remains unchallenged despite legal proceedings.

