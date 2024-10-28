Left Menu

Engineer Rashid's Surrender Marks New Twist in Terror Funding Case

Engineer Rashid, Baramulla MP, surrendered to Tihar Jail after his interim bail expired. Rashid, involved in a terror funding case, had been granted interim bail to campaign for J&K elections. The court reserved its order on his regular bail, focusing on jurisdiction issues regarding transfer to a special MP/MLA court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2024 18:38 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 18:38 IST
Engineer Rashid's Surrender Marks New Twist in Terror Funding Case
Engineer Rashid
  • Country:
  • India

Baramulla Lok Sabha MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid, also known as 'Engineer Rashid', surrendered to Tihar authorities on Monday as his interim bail concluded and the court reserved judgment on his regular bail application over jurisdictional concerns.

Rashid, a prominent figure of the Awami Ittehad Party, was apprehended in connection with a terror funding case but was temporarily released on bail on September 10 to engage in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly election campaign. Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh deferred the final bail ruling pending jurisdictional assessment.

The jurisdiction issue, determining whether a special MP/MLA court under the NIA should preside over the matter, will be revisited on November 13. Rashid, who faces allegations of supporting separatists through terror funding, emphasized the need for dialogue to resolve Kashmir's issues, claiming his moral stand with his constituents in Kashmir remains unchallenged despite legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024