Engineer Rashid's Surrender Marks New Twist in Terror Funding Case
Engineer Rashid, Baramulla MP, surrendered to Tihar Jail after his interim bail expired. Rashid, involved in a terror funding case, had been granted interim bail to campaign for J&K elections. The court reserved its order on his regular bail, focusing on jurisdiction issues regarding transfer to a special MP/MLA court.
- Country:
- India
Baramulla Lok Sabha MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid, also known as 'Engineer Rashid', surrendered to Tihar authorities on Monday as his interim bail concluded and the court reserved judgment on his regular bail application over jurisdictional concerns.
Rashid, a prominent figure of the Awami Ittehad Party, was apprehended in connection with a terror funding case but was temporarily released on bail on September 10 to engage in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly election campaign. Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh deferred the final bail ruling pending jurisdictional assessment.
The jurisdiction issue, determining whether a special MP/MLA court under the NIA should preside over the matter, will be revisited on November 13. Rashid, who faces allegations of supporting separatists through terror funding, emphasized the need for dialogue to resolve Kashmir's issues, claiming his moral stand with his constituents in Kashmir remains unchallenged despite legal proceedings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Grants Interim Bail on Medical Grounds in Rs 429 Crore Bank Fraud Case
Delhi court extends Jammu and Kashmir MP Engineer Rashid's interim bail in terror-funding case till October 28.
Kerala Police Raise Concerns Over Actor's Interim Bail in Rape Case
Court Grants Interim Bail for Delhi Riots Accused for Sister's Wedding
Delhi High Court Extends Interim Bail for Ashok Vihar Convict