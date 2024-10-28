North Korean Troops: A New Front in Ukraine Conflict?

In a significant geopolitical development, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has voiced concerns over the potential deployment of North Korean troops in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. This comes amid escalating tensions and a complex international response.

President Yoon conveyed these concerns during a phone conversation with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Both leaders recognized the gravity of North Korea's involvement, with Yoon emphasizing the need for South Korea and the EU to implement practical countermeasures. Yoon also highlighted the urgency of monitoring and halting any illegal exchanges between Russia and North Korea.

Further confirming the situation, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte reported that North Korean military units have already arrived in Russia's Kursk region. This development adds a new layer of complexity to the protracted war in Ukraine and underscores the importance of international cooperation in addressing the escalation.

