Tamil Nadu's Fishermen Struggle: A Call for Diplomacy

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has made an urgent plea to the Indian government, requesting immediate action to secure the release of 140 fishermen from the state. These fishermen, including a dozen from Nagapattinam, have been apprehended by the Sri Lankan navy, casting a shadow over their livelihoods.

The arrest of 12 Tamil Nadu fishermen on October 26 marks the 30th such incident this year, according to Stalin. The Chief Minister has highlighted the gravity of the situation in a letter to Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, stressing the need for urgent diplomatic intervention.

Stalin emphasized that the ongoing detentions pose a significant threat to the livelihood, safety, and security of the fishermen and their families, especially those in Tamil Nadu. He urged for a high-priority resolution to the persisting issue that has strained relations between the two countries.

