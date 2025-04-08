Harmanpreet Kaur's Return: Leading India's Women in Sri Lanka Tri-Series

Star cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur has returned to lead the Indian women's cricket team in the upcoming ODI tri-series in Sri Lanka. She was rested during India's recent home matches against Ireland.

The 15-member squad, led by Kaur with Smriti Mandhana serving as deputy, will face hosts Sri Lanka and South Africa from April 27 to May 11. Matches are scheduled at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The selection is notable for including uncapped players, while injured pacers Renuka Singh Thakur and Titas Sadhu miss out. The series opener pits India against Sri Lanka, setting a competitive stage for the tournament.

