Harmanpreet Kaur's Return: Leading India's Women in Sri Lanka Tri-Series

Harmanpreet Kaur returns as India's women's cricket team captain for the ODI tri-series in Sri Lanka after resting. The squad includes 15 players, with Smriti Mandhana as vice-captain. The series involves Sri Lanka and South Africa, with matches held at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, starting April 27.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2025 10:25 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 10:25 IST
Harmanpreet Kaur
  • Country:
  • India

Star cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur has returned to lead the Indian women's cricket team in the upcoming ODI tri-series in Sri Lanka. She was rested during India's recent home matches against Ireland.

The 15-member squad, led by Kaur with Smriti Mandhana serving as deputy, will face hosts Sri Lanka and South Africa from April 27 to May 11. Matches are scheduled at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The selection is notable for including uncapped players, while injured pacers Renuka Singh Thakur and Titas Sadhu miss out. The series opener pits India against Sri Lanka, setting a competitive stage for the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

