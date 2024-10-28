Left Menu

AAP's Vinay Mishra Steps Up to Tackle Delhi's Water Crisis

Vinay Mishra, MLA from Dwarka, has taken over as the vice chairman of the Delhi Jal Board, vowing to address the city's water and sewer issues. He succeeds Somnath Bharti, recently defeated in the Lok Sabha elections. Mishra emphasizes cooperation with the Haryana government to mitigate Yamuna pollution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2024 19:31 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 19:31 IST
Vinay Mishra, an AAP MLA from Dwarka, assumed the role of vice chairman of the Delhi Jal Board on Monday, aiming to resolve the city's persistent water and sewerage issues. This leadership change follows Somnath Bharti's resignation to contest the Lok Sabha elections, where he was defeated by BJP's Bansuri Swaraj.

Upon taking office, Mishra expressed gratitude towards AAP's Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Atishi, pledging to enhance Delhi's infrastructure. The commitment of AAP to providing clean water and air remains intact, as does the plan to prepare Yamuna ghats for Chhath puja.

Mishra pledged to restore DJB functions, which have been hampered by restrictions, and criticized the BJP for impeding development during Kejriwal's absence. He also highlighted alarming ammonia levels at Sonia Vihar, exacerbating Delhi's water scarcity, while urging Haryana to curb Yamuna pollution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

