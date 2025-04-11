Left Menu

Delhi Assembly Delves into CAG Reports on AAP's Performance

A meeting led by Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta will review Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports regarding former AAP government performance. Key officials, including Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht and PAC Chairman Ajay Mahawar, will scrutinize areas like excise, health, and transport departments.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has organized a crucial meeting this Friday to scrutinize the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports presented during the latest Budget Session. These reports focus on the preceding Aam Aadmi Party government's performance in various sectors.

This vital meeting will see participation from Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht, Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and BJP MLA Ajay Mahawar, among others. Eight out of the 14 pending CAG reports, which cover the performance of multiple departments such as excise, health, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), public accounts, and appropriation accounts, were recently submitted in the Assembly.

While the report concerning the DTC has been assigned to the committee on government undertakings for examination, the PAC is set to evaluate the remaining ones. Additionally, a presentation by the Delhi accountant general (audit) and discussions on an Audit Para Monitoring System (APMS) will also form part of the agenda.

