Left Menu

Delhi's Power Shift: AAP's Electrical Legacy and Election Outcome

In the final three years of the AAP government in Delhi, the number of households with zero power bills more than doubled, while those receiving a 50 percent subsidy decreased. This occurred ahead of the BJP's assembly poll victory in 2025, which ended AAP's rule in the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2025 23:42 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 23:42 IST
Delhi's Power Shift: AAP's Electrical Legacy and Election Outcome
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Delhi's political landscape, the AAP government's decision to provide free electricity up to 200 units saw a sharp increase in beneficiaries over the past three years, jumping from 23 lakh to nearly 44 lakh households by 2025, according to official figures.

The program, however, saw a reduction among those receiving a 50 percent subsidy for consumption between 201 and 400 units, dropping from 22.28 lakh to approximately 13 lakh.

This shift in consumer benefits came ahead of the crucial February 2025 assembly polls, where the BJP secured a victory, marking their return to power after 27 years, while the AAP government could only secure 22 out of the 70 seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025