Delhi's Power Shift: AAP's Electrical Legacy and Election Outcome
In the final three years of the AAP government in Delhi, the number of households with zero power bills more than doubled, while those receiving a 50 percent subsidy decreased. This occurred ahead of the BJP's assembly poll victory in 2025, which ended AAP's rule in the city.
In Delhi's political landscape, the AAP government's decision to provide free electricity up to 200 units saw a sharp increase in beneficiaries over the past three years, jumping from 23 lakh to nearly 44 lakh households by 2025, according to official figures.
The program, however, saw a reduction among those receiving a 50 percent subsidy for consumption between 201 and 400 units, dropping from 22.28 lakh to approximately 13 lakh.
This shift in consumer benefits came ahead of the crucial February 2025 assembly polls, where the BJP secured a victory, marking their return to power after 27 years, while the AAP government could only secure 22 out of the 70 seats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
