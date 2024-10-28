Punjab Police Bust Major Drug Racket with Multiple Arrests

In a major crackdown, Punjab Police on Monday arrested a man in connection with a 105-kg drug haul. The detained individual, Lovepreet Singh from Chakoki village in Kapurthala, was found in possession of six kilograms of heroin.

This operation follows the apprehension of two accomplices linked to a cross-border narcotics smuggling network, responsible for trafficking drugs from Rajasthan to Punjab. Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav confirmed that Lovepreet Singh was planning to deliver the seized consignment to local drug peddlers.

The incident showcases the ongoing efforts of law enforcement authorities to root out drug-related crime in the region. Further interrogation of the arrested individuals aims to unravel and obstruct the larger trafficking network in Punjab and beyond.

