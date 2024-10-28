Left Menu

Punjab Police Bust Major Drug Racket with Multiple Arrests

In a significant operation by Punjab Police, a man was arrested with six kg of heroin, tracing a larger 105-kg drug haul. Arrests include Lovepreet Singh and associates connected to a cross-border smuggling network involving Navpreet Singh. Further investigations aim to dismantle the smuggling chain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-10-2024 20:43 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 20:43 IST
Punjab Police Bust Major Drug Racket with Multiple Arrests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a major crackdown, Punjab Police on Monday arrested a man in connection with a 105-kg drug haul. The detained individual, Lovepreet Singh from Chakoki village in Kapurthala, was found in possession of six kilograms of heroin.

This operation follows the apprehension of two accomplices linked to a cross-border narcotics smuggling network, responsible for trafficking drugs from Rajasthan to Punjab. Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav confirmed that Lovepreet Singh was planning to deliver the seized consignment to local drug peddlers.

The incident showcases the ongoing efforts of law enforcement authorities to root out drug-related crime in the region. Further interrogation of the arrested individuals aims to unravel and obstruct the larger trafficking network in Punjab and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024